Gene Hammer
age 95 of Massillon, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019. He was born in Canal Fulton on June 14, 1924 to Orison and Hazel (Davidson) Hammer. He was employed at the Griscom-Russel Co. and the Timken Co. He was a World War II veteran serving with the U.S. Army Medical Corps. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3124, K of C 554 and Eagles 190.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother and former wife, Beverly, as well as five aunts; a sister; seven uncles; a brother-in-law; a daughter-in-law; a nephew, and cousins. He is survived by children, Cheryl Marsh, Gordon "Cork" Hammer, and Thomas "Tom" Hammer; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Barbara Catholic Church in Massillon on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Friends and family may call an hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. Barbara School or Knights of Columbus Hot Lunch Program. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019