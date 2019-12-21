The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Hammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Hammer


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Hammer Obituary
Gene Hammer

age 95 of Massillon, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019. He was born in Canal Fulton on June 14, 1924 to Orison and Hazel (Davidson) Hammer. He was employed at the Griscom-Russel Co. and the Timken Co. He was a World War II veteran serving with the U.S. Army Medical Corps. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3124, K of C 554 and Eagles 190.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother and former wife, Beverly, as well as five aunts; a sister; seven uncles; a brother-in-law; a daughter-in-law; a nephew, and cousins. He is survived by children, Cheryl Marsh, Gordon "Cork" Hammer, and Thomas "Tom" Hammer; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Barbara Catholic Church in Massillon on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Friends and family may call an hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. Barbara School or Knights of Columbus Hot Lunch Program. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now