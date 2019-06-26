The Repository Obituaries
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Age 77, of Canton, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20th. Dr. Gilbert was born in Cleveland to the late Albert and Elizabeth (Young) Gilbert. He was a 1960 graduate of Hoover High School, a 1964 graduate of Hiram College and in 1967 graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine. Dr. Gilbert practiced psychiatry in Denver, Colo. and then received a fellowship in child psychiatry from the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He moved back to Canton in 1990 where he established a practice in child and adolescent psychiatry.

Dr. Gilbert is survived by his sister, Ann (Douglas) Ward of Midland, Mich.; aunt, Shirley Goldstein of Birmingham, Ala.; niece, Katherine Ward of Brighton, Mich.; nephew, Gregory (Stephanie) Ward and their son, Aiden of Houston, Texas, as well as many cousins and friends also survive.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Homes 4817 Cleveland Ave. N.W. with Rev. Paul Schwitzgable officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. A private interment in North Lawn Cemetery will he held for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: North Canton YMCA 200 S. Main St., North Canton, OH 44720 or Hiram College P.O. Box 67 Hiram, OH 44234. Dr. Gilbert is remembered for his willingness to help others. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com

Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home

330-455-0349

Shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on June 26, 2019
