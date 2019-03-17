Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH
1932 - 2019
Gene N. Miller Obituary
Gene N. Miller

Age 87, of North Canton and formerly of East Canton passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born Feb. 3, 1932 in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Nelson and Alma (Love) Miller. Gene was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He retired from Republic/LTV Steel in 1982 with 32 years of service and was very involved with Local Union #1200. He was a member of First Friends Church and Loyal Order of Moose #233.

Preceded in death by four brothers, Wallace and Bob Miller, Sonny and Gilbert Harrold; three sisters, Mary Miller, Patty Harney, Barbara Goff. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha V. (Negulis) Miller; three daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy Miller and Paul Banfiled, Judy and Brian Cureton, Jacque Majestic; four grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the doctors and medical staff that helped care for Gene.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor Paul Johnson officiating. Entombment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.

Sanders Funeral Home

330-488-0222

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
