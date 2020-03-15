|
Gene Saeger
beloved husband and father went home to the Lord, March 9, 2020. He was a Life Member and past commander of American Legion post 548. Chaplin and Life member of VFW post 7490, member of Little Sandy Creek Ruritans, retired truck driver and City of Louisville worker. He enjoyed Steam Shows, golf, reading, travel, museums and time with family and friends. He served proudly on the Post 548 Color Guard for many years.
He is preceded in death by parents, Lloyd E. and Mary Saeger; wife, Margery; son Michael; four brothers and two sisters. He is survived by sons Barry, Bill, and Eric (Sheryl); daughter, Jackie; daughter in law, Deb; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and extended family. He was loved and will be missed many.
Burial will take place at Rittman National Cemetery March 19th, 2020, 1pm. A Celebration of Life will be held March 22nd at 2pm at American Legion Post 548 Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Post 548 Color Guard. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020