Gene "Tony" Tournoux
age 88, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 30, 1930 in Louisville, Ohio, to the late Bernard and Arlene (Blanc) Tournoux. Gene was a 1949 graduate of Louisville High School and he attended Kent State University. He was a retired metallurgist from Republic Steel and he had retired from Fisher Foods as a Stocker. He was a lifelong member of St. Louis Catholic Church and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Gene is survived by his wife of 66 years, Susan (McKimm) Tournoux; three daughters, Kathy (Thaine) Boldon, Nancy (Jim) Kafun, Jane (Tom) Pukys; three sons, Mark, Gene (Jo), and Pat (Tina) Tournoux; 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Tournoux.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at St. Louis Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as celebrant. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday (Tonight) at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Gene will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Joseph Care Center, St. Louis Church or Mercy Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019