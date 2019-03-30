|
Geneva Eleanor (Munday) Coon 1939-2019
of Massillon, Ohio departed this life on March 26, 2019 at the age 79. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Joseph D. Coon. She is survived by her two sons Gregory J.(Janet) Coon of Massillon, Ohio and Donald J. Coon of Columbus, Ohio.
Visitation will be held Friday March 29th from 6-8 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home, in Ripley, WV Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30th There will be an additional viewing one hour prior to the service with burial to follow at Fairplain Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019