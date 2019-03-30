Home

Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV
Geneva Eleanor (Munday) Coon


Geneva Eleanor (Munday) Coon
Geneva Eleanor (Munday) Coon 1939-2019

of Massillon, Ohio departed this life on March 26, 2019 at the age 79. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Joseph D. Coon. She is survived by her two sons Gregory J.(Janet) Coon of Massillon, Ohio and Donald J. Coon of Columbus, Ohio.

Visitation will be held Friday March 29th from 6-8 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home, in Ripley, WV Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30th There will be an additional viewing one hour prior to the service with burial to follow at Fairplain Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019
