Geneva K. King
age 91 of Canton, passed away Sunday at Bethany Nursing home. Geneva was born on April 12, 1927 to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Borzencka) Golba. She was a 1944 Graduate of Buffalo High School in Buffalo, Ohio. Geneva celebrated 34 years of marriage to the late Carl King who passed away in 1979. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, puzzles, traveling and spending time with her loving family. Geneva also was a book keeper for many years for Kings Auto. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton where she served on the Rosary Altar Society.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by an infant son, John King; grandson, Steven Coy; sister, Mary Gibbs and a brother, John Golba. Geneva is survived by her daughter, Carol (Robert) Coy of North Canton; sons, Kenneth (Jodi) King of Canton and Robert King (Marshall Goudy) of Akron; grandchildren, Kathleen Speakman, Jeffrey and Jamie King and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Geneva's life will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Calling hours will be held from 8:45 a.m.–9:45 a.m. at the Church. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing to sign online condolences may do so at www.dwilliamsfh.com. The Williams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethany for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2427 Tuscarawas St West, Canton, Ohio 44708.
