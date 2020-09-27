1/1
Geneva M. Keevert
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Geneva M. Keevert

95, passed away on September 25, 2020. She was born in Tipton, Iowa on December 8, 1924 to Albert and Minnie (Bing) Schott. Geneva was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and was the long time cook and housekeeper at the parish.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl (Lindy) Rogers; grandchildren, Eric (Robyn) Rogers

and Alison Rogers; and two great grandsons, Colt and Clay Rogers. In addition to her parents, Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Millard D. Keevert; sister, Rose Pullin and brothers, Lawrence, Nelson and Elmer Schott

Friends may call at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 30 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. For a complete obituary and to leave a message of comfort for the family visit www.arnoldlynch.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Walnut Hills for their loving care over the last eight years. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839

Published in The Repository on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
