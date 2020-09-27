Geneva M. Keevert
95, passed away on September 25, 2020. She was born in Tipton, Iowa on December 8, 1924 to Albert and Minnie (Bing) Schott. Geneva was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and was the long time cook and housekeeper at the parish.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl (Lindy) Rogers; grandchildren, Eric (Robyn) Rogers
and Alison Rogers; and two great grandsons, Colt and Clay Rogers. In addition to her parents, Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Millard D. Keevert; sister, Rose Pullin and brothers, Lawrence, Nelson and Elmer Schott
Friends may call at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 30 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. For a complete obituary and to leave a message of comfort for the family visit www.arnoldlynch.com
. The family would like to thank the staff of Walnut Hills for their loving care over the last eight years. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839