Geneva M.KeevertFriends may call at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 30 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. For a complete obituary and to leave a message of comfort for the family visit www.arnold lynch.com . Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.Paquelet & Arnold-LynchFuneral Home330-833-4839