Geneva Tack
Age 97, of East Canton passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Green Meadows Health and Wellness Center. Born May 26, 1922 in Liberty, Ky., to the late Tilford and Hazel (Short) Roberts. She was an East Canton resident since 1948 and a graduate of Malvern High School. Geneva was formerly employed by the Berger Aircraft Plant during World War II. She was a member of St Benedict Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Norman Tack in 2000; her step father, Philip Schuchert; two brothers, Bruce Roberts and Philip Schuchert; one sister, Pauline Hoover. She is survived by a daughter, Aleta Johnston; two sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Mary Jane Tack, Steven and Brenda Tack; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Villono.
There will be a private graveside service and interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020