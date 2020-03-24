Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Tuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Tuck


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva Tuck Obituary
Geneva Tack

Age 97, of East Canton passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Green Meadows Health and Wellness Center. Born May 26, 1922 in Liberty, Ky., to the late Tilford and Hazel (Short) Roberts. She was an East Canton resident since 1948 and a graduate of Malvern High School. Geneva was formerly employed by the Berger Aircraft Plant during World War II. She was a member of St Benedict Catholic Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Norman Tack in 2000; her step father, Philip Schuchert; two brothers, Bruce Roberts and Philip Schuchert; one sister, Pauline Hoover. She is survived by a daughter, Aleta Johnston; two sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Mary Jane Tack, Steven and Brenda Tack; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Villono.

There will be a private graveside service and interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-488-0222

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -