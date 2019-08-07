|
|
Geneva "Sissy" Vivian Yoder
age 50, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home. Geneva was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer in April. She was extremely optimistic, never losing her unwavering faith in God throughout her unimaginable battle. In the end, Geneva was victorious. Her contagious zest of life and love of family, God, and friends leave a beautiful lasting imprint in our hearts. Geneva believed that hard work never hurt anybody; honesty is the best policy; and she never stopped trying to make Jeffrey understand to work hard and save his money.
The smell of campfire, gazing at the starry night, and appreciating Geneva's sprawling gardens at their family retreat on Atwood Lake created her ultimate happy place. Geneva breathed life into the Atwood Lake neighborhood befriending all of the residents there. She especially enjoyed kayaking, boating, hiking, picnics, gardening, and holiday decorating around the camper. Geneva was well known for her kind, selfless, and gentle nature. Geneva and Jeffrey were inseparable. They were best friends. Geneva raised Jeffrey to be a strong, independent, hard-working, fiscally responsible, contributing member of society, and above all to honor the Lord.
Geneva entered the world in Massillon on September 24, 1968 and was originally named Catherine Grace. Her father renamed her upon her mother's passing when she was 3 months old. Geneva was a graduate of Tuslaw High School (where she broke track records), Stark State, and Mercy Medical School of Radiologic Technology. Geneva worked at Stow Dental Group for 26 years. She was an active member and sacristan at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Geneva was preceded in death by her mother Geneva (Merlit), father and step-mother Ernest and Lilly Luthi; brothers-in-law Jeff and Jay Yoder. She is survived by the love of her life, Joel; son Jeffrey; brothers Fred and Joe (Connie) Luthi; sister Angela (Tom) Wolfe; mother-in-law Elizabeth Yoder; sisters-in-law Joyce (Henry) Halleck, Alison Malboeuf; beloved cat S.J.; numerous relatives and friends.
Calling hours are Friday 4-8 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father John Zapp celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CureSarcoma.org.
Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 7, 2019