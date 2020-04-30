The Repository Obituaries
|
GENEVIEVE BROWN


1930 - 2020
GENEVIEVE BROWN Obituary
Genevieve Brown

age 89, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. Genevieve was born on November 15, 1930 in Beach Bottom, West Virginia. She was the daughter of Earnest and Elizabeth Bennett. She married Walter Brown, and had three children: Roberta, Mary, and Walter. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. Genevieve was kind, compassionate, caring, and she loved spending time with her family. She was a devoted Christian and always made everyone feel welcome and loved. She was a member of Anchor Baptist Church in Massillon.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter; and son, Walter. She is survived by her children: Mary (Jon) Barner, Roberta Rickenbrode; grandchildren: Tiffany (Eric) Barnby, Jonathon (Chelsie) Barner, Tara (Matt) Cox, and Trent (Leah) Slider; great grandchildren: Hailey and Dylan Stevens, Rayn Barnby, Stella Barner, Cruz Cuevas, Raelynn and Emerson Cox, Dominik Bryson, and Maelee Slider; brother, Clayton (Linda) Bennett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There are no services at this time. A memorial service and celebration of Genevieve's life will be held at a later date. Messages of support and condolence may be sent to the family at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020
