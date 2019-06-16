|
Genevieve Coleman
age 95, passed away June 10, 2019 at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on June 5, 1924 in Strasburg and was a 1942 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Genevieve was employed as a nurse's aide with Mercy Medical Center for over 13 years. She was a member of Church of the Savior United Methodist Church, The Mayfield Club and the International Order of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Coleman Sr; her parents, William and Elizabeth Dunn; great-grandsons, Tristen Bachtel and Zachary Coleman and her sister, Florence Consend. She leaves her sons, Glenn H. Coleman Jr. and Ronald D. Coleman; daughter, Nancy DeWitt; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no services and the Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019