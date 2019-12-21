Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
Genevieve M. "Jenny" Smith


1944 - 2019
Genevieve M. "Jenny" Smith Obituary
Genevieve M. "Jenny" Smith

age 75, of Canton, passed away Thursday December 19, 2019 in her home. She was born October 11, 1944 in Canton to the late Albert J. and Martha F. (Oliver) White. Jenny was formerly employed by the Ford Motor Company.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel Wickham; second husband, Harry Smith; one daughter, Patsy Ujano. Jenny is survived by seven children, Ronnie White, Samuel (Libby) Wickham, Dock Wickham, Laura (Randy) Forbes, Jennifer Wickham, Samantha (Michael) Breining and Trina (Robert) Swindell; 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Maher, Patricia Bates and Linda West; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Terry Bailey officiating. Burial in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Monday (10-11 am). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019
