Genevieve Nile Prunty
100, of Harrisville, W.Va., died March 31, 2019 at Pine View Continuous Care, Harrisville, W.Va. She formerly lived in Canton, Ohio for 26 years. She was born March 25, 1919 at Prunty, W.Va., the daughter of the late Van and Sarah Smith Collins. She had been a waitress for 24 years at Hotel Lafayette and as a caregiver in Marietta for four years. She enjoyed flower gardening, quilting and spending time with family.
She is survived by two daughters, Betty Lou Byers (Richard) of Canton, Ohio and Dorothy Janet Echard of Harrisville; grandchildren, Linda Byers, Carla Prunty, Vickie Sole, Patty Thaxton, William Echard, Jr., and Shelia Beaver; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barton W. Prunty; son, Carl Prunty; son-in-law, William Echard; brothers, Ray Barker, Noble Collins and Donzil Davidson and granddaughter, Janice Byers.
Graveside services will be held at Harrisville IOOF Cemetery, Harrisville at 1 p.m, Thursday, April 4, 2019. Friends and family may call at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville on Thursday from Noon-1 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 3, 2019