|
|
George A. Archer III
71, of Canton passed away February 5, 2020 after a long illness. George was born in Canton, Ohio on June 19, 1948. He was a carpenter in the Carpenter's Union Local #69 and #285 for 50+ years, attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Massillon, enjoyed genealogy and spending time with his family.
Preceded in death by parents, George Jr. and Marjorie Archer; brother, Freddie Archer and grandson, Daniel Udeck Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Teresa Archer; daughters, Geri Wise, Mary (Daniel Sr.) Udeck, Melanie (Eric Merritt), Katelyn, Rebecca and Emily Archer; sons, George (Corissa ) Archer IV, Jeffrey (Kara) Archer, Jason ( Chantell Hill) Archer and Joshua Archer; granddaughters Isabella Udeck, Dorthy Wise-Wilson, Makayla Tish, Emmajean Horst, Marjorie Archer, Sophia Archer, Evalyn Archer, and MacKenzie Archer and one grandson, Jordon Bowman.
Calling hours will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday February 9, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday February 10, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 2625 Ohio St. Dr. Massillon, OH 44646 with Bishop Eric Taylor officiating. Burial will be at Indian Run Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020