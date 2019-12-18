Home

GEORGE A. KIRKBRIDE


1961 - 2019
GEORGE A. KIRKBRIDE Obituary
George A. Kirkbride

58, of Navarre, after having fought a courageous 18-month battle against cancer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, December 11, 2019. Born July 2, 1961, in Orrville, Ohio, a son to the late Albert and Leona Kirkbride, George graduated from Perry High School and had worked for EGR in Dalton. He loved his family and enjoyed getting together for family game nights, hunting and fishing with his brothers and nephews, and cheering on "that team up north" even in a house full of OSU fans! George was an avid bowler and softball player and always the life of the party. Predeceased by his mom and dad and his brother, Warren.

George is survived by his step-daughter, Cindy Fulton and step-sons, William and Craig Clapp; his sisters, Liz (Roger) Sibert, of Massillon and Ginger (Charlie) Stanley, of Canton, his brother, Al (Carol) Kirkbride, also of Massillon; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and –nephews; and a dear and special friend, Vicki Todd, of Navarre.

Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be conducted at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit: www.atkinsonfeucht.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019
