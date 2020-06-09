George A. Knuth II
age 45 of Jackson Township, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on June 6, 2020. George was born on September 20, 1974 in Bellaire, Ohio to Joe Holmes and Ardeth Knuth. He graduated from Bellaire High School and worked in sales at the Lyden Oil Company. George loved life and loved to laugh. He was a loving and caring man who enjoyed spending time with his family, liked to travel, loved the beach, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Pittsburg Steelers. The 4th of July was his Christmas and he would throw outrageous parties with an impressive fireworks display.
George is preceded by his grandparents, Arden and Joan Turner, and his mother-in-law, Mary Hughes. He is survived by the center of his world and his loving wife since October 20, 2001, Leslie Knuth, and his parents.
Friends and family may come to call on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the charity of your choice. The family requests that masks be worn during the visitation.
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jun. 9, 2020.