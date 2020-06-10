George A.
Knuth II
Friends and family may come to call on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the charity of your choice. The family requests that masks be worn during the visitation.
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222
Knuth II
Friends and family may come to call on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the charity of your choice. The family requests that masks be worn during the visitation.
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 10, 2020.