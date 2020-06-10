George A. Knuth II
George A.

Knuth II

Friends and family may come to call on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the charity of your choice. The family requests that masks be worn during the visitation.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
