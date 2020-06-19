George Braden
The man with the quickest wit, George Braden passed away with family at his side June 18, 2020. He was born in Akron Ohio, on April 26, 1938, the son of the late George C. and Beatrice Shively Braden. Predeceased by sister, Brenda Braden Finley and survived by sister, Marilyn Braden Sechler; children, Curt Braden (Dee), Pamela Braden (Jim McManamon) Fla., Susan Braden Williams (Bob) Calf., and grandchildren, Jacob, Jaclynn, Robert; great-grandson, Asher and many nieces and nephews.
Special affection for longtime companion Barbara Thomas and her family, who were very important to George, sharing many travels together to Europe, Florida and many other adventures, often the result of a favorite saying that he "had an itchn' to go someplace." George had a special sense of humor, bright smile, a twinkle in his blue eyes and natural enthusiasm that would light up a room. George also had a special ability to read people and truly connect with them. His family and friends knew he could be counted on for help or advice at any time. His grandchildren fondly remember vacations when "Papa" would playfully hold court in many restaurants regarding dress codes and manners. He was always willing to go for a walk on the beach, a swim in the pool or just kick back and stay to watch the sunset.
George also found great joy in his hobbies fly fishing, ice fishing, deep water ocean fishing, hunting and shooting. He was a member of Woodchoppers, Grouse Club and Ducks Unlimited. Not to be ignored was his status as an Ambassador for Maker's Mark Bourbon Whiskey, earning him his name on the first designated barrel, which on his 70th birthday was opened and required a party bus trip to Loretto, Ky. for a memorable weekend. George was a long time elected Republican Committeeman who made a point of introducing himself to new neighbors and registering them to vote. George was a fan of Willie Nelson and Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor, his favorite sports were fishing trips to Pennsylvania and Montana with his longtime friends, Cleveland Indians Baseball, Cavs basketball, Cleveland Browns football or monthly poker with the guys. For over 40 years George and his buddies met at Bender's Tavern every Friday afternoon, debating current affairs and solving world problems. Retired from Central Allied Enterprises as Vice President after a celebrated 42 years of service. He enjoyed going to work every day meeting people during a career that gave him great purpose and fulfillment, which he shared with many colleagues who were mentored by him. His career in the Asphalt, Concrete, Aggregates and construction industry led to his induction into the Ohio Aggregates & Industrial Materials Association Hall of Fame. Not surprisingly, he would spend his free time cruising and looking at quarry mines in his retirement.
Thank you to all of his doctors who provided care, Aultman Oncology team, Aultman Hospice, Visiting Angels and the many neighbors and friends who spent time with him. Friends are encouraged to share stories about George with family at calling hours Saturday, June 20 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Arnold Funeral Home 1517 Market Ave. Canton OH
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. The road goes on forever.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.