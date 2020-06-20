George Braden

George F. Braden
Friends are encouraged to share stories about George with family at calling hours Saturday, June 20 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Arnold Funeral Home 1517 Market Ave. Canton OH Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. The road goes on forever.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 20, 2020.