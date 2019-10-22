Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
George Brewer Thomas


1935 - 2019
George Brewer Thomas Obituary
George Brewer Thomas

Age 85 of North Canton, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1935 in Portchester, N.Y. to the late George Francis and Edith Elizabeth (Brewer) Thomas. George was a 1956 graduate of Earlham College, obtained his Master's Degree in Divinity from Harvard University, and his business EMBA from Case Western Reserve University. He dedicated his life to helping others through his professional career and volunteer hours with numerous organizations including the Boy Scouts and served as Commodore of the Coast Guard Auxiliary DST 9. George was a member of Atwood Yacht Club and enjoyed sailing, reading, and was an avid marathoner. He was an ordained Congregational Minister, Executive Director of the Canton Chapter of the Red Cross and Executive Director of the Stark County United Way.

In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Eva (Farrell) Thomas, in 2018. He is survived by daughter, Kristine (Ron) Keppel nee Thomas; son, George (Kelly) Thomas; grandchildren, Matthew (Karla) Keppel, Lauren (Jacob) Grosser, Emily Keppel and Katy Thomas; great-grandchildren, Lillian Grosser and Josephine Keppel; sister, Bettina (Thomas) Winn; and several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to the Canton Chapter of the American Red Cross (408 9th St SW, Canton, OH 44707) or a . Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019
