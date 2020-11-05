George C. Bowers



74, of Scio, passed away at his home on November 3, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on February 28, 1946 in New Martinsville, West Virginia to the late George and Marjorie (Long) Bowers. George was a 1966 graduate of Washington High School and upon graduation he proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked at Union Drawn Steel in the maintenance department and retired from there after 40 years of service. One of George's greatest passions was stock car racing which began in high school and continued late into his 60's then which he went from a driver to an owner. He would mostly drive late models and modified cars and would travel with his family all over attending races. Every February his wife and children knew a beach trip in their camper was guaranteed to Daytona, Florida which they always looked forward too. George also made many wonderful memories hunting with his son Mike. He will not only be missed by his family but also to everyone that knew him as a second dad. His racing buddies over time became family and they knew they were always welcomed at George's house.



He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Margaret Dietrich; his daughter Christy Bowers and son Mike (Kim) Bowers; siblings Dottie (Jerry) Porter and Tim (Debbie) Bowers; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Kasey, Kaleb, Charlotte, Winnie and Karrigan; as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6th from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery where military rites will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in George's name to Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317.



