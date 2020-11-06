1/
George C. Bowers
George C. Bowers

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6th from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery where military rites will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in George's name to Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2020.
