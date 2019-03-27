Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Assembly of God
1921 W Main St
Louisville, OH 44641
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Louisville First Assembly of God
1921 W. Main St
Louisville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George C. Miller Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George C. Miller Jr. Obituary
George C. Miller, Jr.

passed away on March 15, 2019. He shared 19 years of marriage with Stacey Mueller Miller. Born on June 17, 1951 in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of June and George Miller, Sr. He was a paramedic/firefighter for Nimishillen Township Fire Department for many years and enjoyed tinkering with electronics. He graduated from Walsh College with a Master's Degree. He worked as a Chemist at Ohio Transformer and worked with ABCDF and UMCDF.

He is survived by his spouse, Stacey Mueller Miller; son, Christopher Joseph Miller of Echo, Ore; step daughters, Lyndena Watson (Jay) of Canton, Ohio, Mary Angela Blair of West Seattle, Wash., Beth Blair of Echo, Ore., Kristin Stephens (Jonathan) of Hermiston, Ore., and step son, Ryan Blair of Lynnwood, Wash. Also survived by his father, George C. Miller Sr; sisters, Kathleen Elson (Robert), Carol Seeton (Gordon); grandchildren, Olivia, Jonah and Gavin and many other relatives. He was predeceased by his mother, June Miller; first spouse, Trudy Miller and sister, Lori Leeders.

The memorial will be held on March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Louisville First Assembly of God, 1921 W. Main St, Louisville with Pastors Ken and Shirley Kasler officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn GA 30047.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.