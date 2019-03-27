|
George C. Miller, Jr.
passed away on March 15, 2019. He shared 19 years of marriage with Stacey Mueller Miller. Born on June 17, 1951 in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of June and George Miller, Sr. He was a paramedic/firefighter for Nimishillen Township Fire Department for many years and enjoyed tinkering with electronics. He graduated from Walsh College with a Master's Degree. He worked as a Chemist at Ohio Transformer and worked with ABCDF and UMCDF.
He is survived by his spouse, Stacey Mueller Miller; son, Christopher Joseph Miller of Echo, Ore; step daughters, Lyndena Watson (Jay) of Canton, Ohio, Mary Angela Blair of West Seattle, Wash., Beth Blair of Echo, Ore., Kristin Stephens (Jonathan) of Hermiston, Ore., and step son, Ryan Blair of Lynnwood, Wash. Also survived by his father, George C. Miller Sr; sisters, Kathleen Elson (Robert), Carol Seeton (Gordon); grandchildren, Olivia, Jonah and Gavin and many other relatives. He was predeceased by his mother, June Miller; first spouse, Trudy Miller and sister, Lori Leeders.
The memorial will be held on March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Louisville First Assembly of God, 1921 W. Main St, Louisville with Pastors Ken and Shirley Kasler officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn GA 30047.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019