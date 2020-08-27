1/1
George C. Miller Sr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George C. Miller Sr. "Together Again"

90, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born January 24, 1930 in Normalville, PA., to the late Joseph and Mildred Miller. George was very active in the United Methodist Church in the Canton area. He retired from Wilson Rubber/ Canton Glove Company after 29 years of service. George enjoyed fishing, watching baseball and football, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers and he enjoyed spending time with family.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith June; son, George Jr.; daughter, Lori Leeders and brothers, Russell and Bill Miller. George is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Bob) Elson and Carol (Gordon) Seeton; daughter-in-law, Stacey Miller; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.

With social distancing guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 5 pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44718. Please visit www.reedfunealhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved