George C. Miller Sr. "Together Again"
90, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born January 24, 1930 in Normalville, PA., to the late Joseph and Mildred Miller. George was very active in the United Methodist Church in the Canton area. He retired from Wilson Rubber/ Canton Glove Company after 29 years of service. George enjoyed fishing, watching baseball and football, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers and he enjoyed spending time with family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith June; son, George Jr.; daughter, Lori Leeders and brothers, Russell and Bill Miller. George is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Bob) Elson and Carol (Gordon) Seeton; daughter-in-law, Stacey Miller; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.
With social distancing guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 5 pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44718. Please visit www.reedfunealhome.com
