George Clark


1955 - 2020
George Clark Obituary
George Clark

65, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. He was born on February 10, 1955 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Fred and Margaret Clark and was a graduate of Perry High School. George was employed as a quality control technician for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing and drinking beer.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Michalek and a brother, Dave Clark. He is survived by his sons, Mario Clark and Jeremy Osborne; brothers Bill, Fred and Glenn Clark and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In honoring his wishes, George will be cremated and there will be no services. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 22, 2020
