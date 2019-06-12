|
|
George D. Waiters
55, of Canton passed away on May 11, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 821 The O'Jays Pkwy. NE Canton, OH 44705 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m.. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019