Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
821 The O'Jays Pkwy. NE
Canton, OH
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
821 The O'Jays Pkwy. NE
Canton, OH
George D. Waiters

George D. Waiters Obituary
George D. Waiters

55, of Canton passed away on May 11, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 821 The O'Jays Pkwy. NE Canton, OH 44705 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m.. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
