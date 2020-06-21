George Dankovic
continued his journey with the Lord on June 17, 2020. George was born in Homestead, PA on January 8, 1947 and moved with his family to Warren, Ohio three years later. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School and married his high school sweetheart on August 23, 1969. George was a structural draftsman and worked for several companies in the Canton area. He coached Little Leopards football for 10 years and was an active member of St. Louis Church. He loved spending time caring for his yard, visiting wineries, light houses and traveling.
He was a devoted husband, loving father, and he especially adored his two granddaughters, Hailey and Ally, and the feeling was mutual. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Dankovic and brother-in-law, Richard Onder. George is survived by his sunshine, Rosemary; daughters, Jennifer and Melissa; granddaughters, Hailey and Ally; brothers, Michael (Chris) and Richard (Fran); nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Kevin), Patti (Ron), Barbara (Jim).
George's family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church. George will be laid to rest in the Parish cemetery. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Pop Pop, You have come to a bump in the road, To a place far away, a place far from Abode. We love to see your fears at bay. To walk the long beach with you - To pick apples from the tall trees. These would be more than a dream come true. Though at this time we cannot be. So instead, we shall remain by your side. We will be the legs to feel the dirt beneath your soles. Your wings so you can feel beyond the blue sky. We will be the wind to blow you along as you soar. We love you Pop Pop.
Hailey and Ally
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.