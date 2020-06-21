George Dankovic
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Dankovic

continued his journey with the Lord on June 17, 2020. George was born in Homestead, PA on January 8, 1947 and moved with his family to Warren, Ohio three years later. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School and married his high school sweetheart on August 23, 1969. George was a structural draftsman and worked for several companies in the Canton area. He coached Little Leopards football for 10 years and was an active member of St. Louis Church. He loved spending time caring for his yard, visiting wineries, light houses and traveling.

He was a devoted husband, loving father, and he especially adored his two granddaughters, Hailey and Ally, and the feeling was mutual. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Dankovic and brother-in-law, Richard Onder. George is survived by his sunshine, Rosemary; daughters, Jennifer and Melissa; granddaughters, Hailey and Ally; brothers, Michael (Chris) and Richard (Fran); nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Kevin), Patti (Ron), Barbara (Jim).

George's family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church. George will be laid to rest in the Parish cemetery. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com

Pop Pop, You have come to a bump in the road, To a place far away, a place far from Abode. We love to see your fears at bay. To walk the long beach with you - To pick apples from the tall trees. These would be more than a dream come true. Though at this time we cannot be. So instead, we shall remain by your side. We will be the legs to feel the dirt beneath your soles. Your wings so you can feel beyond the blue sky. We will be the wind to blow you along as you soar. We love you Pop Pop.

Hailey and Ally

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michele Marvin
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved