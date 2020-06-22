We will always think of George as a kind-hearted fella with a terrific sense of humor! George had so much love and support from a very
giving family! Please know our prayers are with all of you!
George Dankovic
George's family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church. George will be laid to rest in the Parish cemetery. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
George's family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church. George will be laid to rest in the Parish cemetery. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 22, 2020.