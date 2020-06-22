GEORGE DANKOVIC
George Dankovic

George's family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church. George will be laid to rest in the Parish cemetery. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867

Published in The Repository on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 21, 2020
We will always think of George as a kind-hearted fella with a terrific sense of humor! George had so much love and support from a very
giving family! Please know our prayers are with all of you!
Jerry and Pam
Family
June 21, 2020
Rosemary and family, I am very sorry to hear of George's passing. I have fond memories of the time that Ted and I shared with both of you so many years ago. I pray for God's blessings and peace for all of you. Love, Sharon
Sharon Ann Nicopolis
Friend
June 21, 2020
Our prayers go out for George and all his family. He was a good, friendly and kind man we have known through St. Louis church since the 70's teaching CCD with him and Rosemary under Fr. Tom. He will be missed. God bless you all. Diane and Mike Miller
Mike and Diane Miller
Friend
June 20, 2020
Michele Marvin
