George E. Grove
Age 90, of North Canton, passed away Sun., Apr. 12, 2020. Born Feb. 22, 1930, in Canton, a son of the late Harvey and Odessa (Walkenspaw) Grove, he had been a life resident of the Canton area. George was a 1948 Graduate of Timken Vocational High School, served with the U.S. Navy and retired from the Canton City Fire Department. He was a hard worker, could fix anything, deeply loved his family, and had a magnificent smile and sense of humor.
Survived by his wife, Lee Grove, with whom he would have celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary on May 27th; one daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Doug Nidy; one sister, Marilyn Tomsho; one brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Zora Grove; three grandchildren, Jacob, Kyla, and Leah Nidy; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Due to health concerns, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Service information will appear in the Repository and on the funeral home website. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home in Canton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020