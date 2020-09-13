1/1
GEORGE E. MANI
George E. Mani

May 23, 1927-August 20, 2020

A celebration of George's life along with Military honors will be 11:30 am Saturday, September 19, 2020 with family and friends at Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH, with Revs. Andrew Taylor Peck and Dianna Shirey officiating. Masks and social distancing will be followed.

A private Masonic service will precede the graveside service at Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home.

Due to the current COVID Virus, the family understands those wishing to honor George's life safely may view the graveside service on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page, donate to a food bank, help a neighbor, make someone laugh or say a prayer on the 1st tee. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's name to Trinity United Church of Christ 3909 Blackburn Rd. NW, Canton, OH 44718 or to a charity of choice. You may sign the guest book at:

arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver, 330-455-0349

Published in The Repository on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 3, 2020
im so sorry for your loss so sad a other good person gone but we know he is now happy and out of pain, sending love and sympathy Tina from Tate cleaners


tina ramsey
Acquaintance
