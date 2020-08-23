George E. Miller
Age 93, of Malvern, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born July 22, 1927 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Earl and May (Boyd) Miller, and had been a life resident of this area. George was a 1945 graduate of Waynesburg High School where he was valedictorian of his class. He retired in 1989 from AEP, after 28 years service, where he was an accounting service manager. Prior to being at AEP, he owned and operated a Sohio and Humble Service Station on Schneider St. in North Canton. George was a life-member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where he was an Eagle of Centenary. He also was a member of the Ohio Power Retirees, NRA, and Sandy Valley American Legion Post #432. George proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Miller. George is survived by his wife, Florence V. Miller, with whom he would have celebrated their 72nd Wedding Anniversary on Oct. 17th; one daughter and two sons, Barbara (Charles) Kiko, Robert (Carole) Miller, and Timothy (Malia) Miller; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Kiko Rausch, Stephen (Terri) Kiko, Jeffrey (Christine) Kiko, Todd (Tracy) Miller, Kurt (Michelle) Miller, Christopher (Meagan) Miller, Micah Miller, Elise Miller, two step-grandchildren, Lisa (Ron) Shaffer, and Mark (fiancée, Jessica) Bowling, eleven great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. Also survived by his wife's family, Martha (Ron) Molnar, Bernice Kibler, Katherine Baughman, and Jim Reed.
A private service for the family will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Linda Slutz officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery following cremation. Friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m. Social distancing and face coverings are required at all services. In lieu of flowers contributions in George's memory may be made to either Centenary United Methodist Church, 6321 Waynesburg. Dr. SE, Waynesburg, OH 44688, or Aultman Compassionate Care, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
