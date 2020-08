Or Copy this URL to Share

Share George's life story with friends and family

Share George's life story with friends and family

George E. Miller



A Private family service will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m.



Gordon (330) 866-9425



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store