George Edmund Kittoe
age 95, of Massillon, Ohio passed away November 1, 2019 at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born December 29, 1923 in Canton, Ohio to the late Edmund and Helen (Schwingel) Kittoe. George graduated from Lehman High School in 1941 and attended the Canton Business College. George also served in the Navy during World War II at Pearl Harbor where he was a member of the Navy Band as a drummer. He also played in local bands and venues all across town. A favorite popular nightspot was Meyers Lake Moonlight Ballroom in Canton. He worked briefly for The Timken Company before joining the family business, The Spindler Company in 1948 where he spent the remainder of his career. He loved all animals, especially his cats, dogs, and horses.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marilyn (Spindler) Kittoe; son David (Cindy) Kittoe; grandchildren Dana (David) Rohr, Jeffrey Kittoe, Matthew Barkie, Shannon Hoagland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa A. Kittoe; siblings June M. Yost, Robert M. Kittoe.
George had resided at Canton Regency for several years and enjoyed the companionship of the employees, the residents and their families. We want to thank you for your care, friendship and kindness. We would like to send our gratitude to the Aultman Hospital 6th floor nurses and the angels at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center.
Private family services have been held and burial has taken place at North Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019