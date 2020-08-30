1/1
GEORGE EDWARD MANI
1927 - 2020
George Edward Mani

93 of Canton, passed away August 20, 2020. He was born in Canton, May 23, 1927, to the late John F. and Ida Mae (Lentz) Mani. Upon graduating from Lehman High School in 1945, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving in the Philippines through the end of World War II. He studied at Mount Union College and in 1950 earned a BS in Chemistry. George was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. In 1949 he married Martha Zumkehr of Louisville. George retired from Canton Castings, having served as chief financial officer. A life member of Trinity United Church of Christ, George served as President of Consistory, Treasurer and member of the Welcome In Class. He was a 60-year member of Canton Lodge #60 F&AM; Scottish Rite Valley of Canton; Retired Executives Club; American Legion Post 44 of Canton; and was a member of the Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club. George enjoyed family vacations, his bridge and poker groups and golfing with his longtime Wednesday golf buddies.

George was preceded in death by Martha, his wife of 67 years; brother, Richard F. (Mary Ellen) Mani; sisters, Ruth (William) Fiegenschuh and Lois Eagleton. He is survived by daughter, Janet (Doug) Pierce of North Canton; son, Robert (Michele) Mani of Des Moines, IA; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; brother-in-law, Charles (Cathy) Zumkehr of Boca Raton, FL; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements remain pending. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Windsor Medical Center for the loving care George received during his 10-month stay. As well, the family thanks all those that, through loving kindness, prayers, visits, calls and cards, supported George through this journey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's name to Trinity United Church of Christ, 3909 Blackburn Rd. N.W., Canton, OH 44718 or a charity of choice. You may sign the guest book at:

arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349

Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2020.
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
