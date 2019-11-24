|
George Edward Mullane
age 88 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. He was born in Canton on Oct. 26, 1931 to the late Edward and Hilda (Lippert) Mullane. George was a friend to all and knew no strangers. He spent his life in service to anyone needing a helping hand. He always looked for ways to better the community. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served on the Canton City School Board of Education for many years. He was employed by Sugardale Foods for 22 years and retired as a Bailiff for Judge Clunk. He most recently worked at the Stark County Board of Elections.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Hilda (Esber) Mullane; son, Michael; brothers, Tom, James "Red", and Gene; sisters, Barbara and Rosemary. He is survived by his sons, Christopher (Jacquelyn), Timothy (Patricia), Kelly (Claudia); grandchildren, Elias, Gabriel, Hilary, Melissa, Tristan, Paige, and great-granddaughter, Bryar.
Private family services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to . Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton
330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019