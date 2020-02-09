Home

George E. Gussett, 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020 in Bradenton, Fla. He was born in Canton, Ohio to George and Marguerite Gussett. George graduated from Canton McKinley High School in 1942. He enlisted in the Army and joined the 101st Air Borne Division. He fought at the Battle of the Bulge. George married Dorothy Jean McDonald and had three daughters. He worked for Gussett Boiler and Welding, eventually purchasing the Louisville Machine Manufacturing Corporation. He enjoyed golf, travel, and sailing at Atwood Yacht Club.

As a widower, he found love again with Fran Hensley. He is survived by daughters, Diane Lehner (Larry), Suzy Stokes (Jim), Janet Peterson; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery in the spring.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
