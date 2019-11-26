|
George F. Stertzbach
of Monroe Falls, Ohio formerly of Wilmot and Beach City passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at his residence surround by loved ones, following a period of declining health. He was born May 15, 1926 in Wilmot, the son of the late, Oliver and Clara Wampfler Stertzbach. George was a World War II Navy Veteran, member of Wilmot United Methodist Church, Beach City American Legion Post #549 and the former Cypress Chapter #604 Masonic Lodge, a long time member of the Wilmot Cemetery Association. George had been the owner of the former Stertzbach's IGA in Wilmot.
In addition to his parents he was preceded by his first wife, Ethel Putman in 1956; two brothers and a grandchild. Surviving are his wife, Katharine Tinstman whom he was married 59 years; daughter and son-in-law, Linda (Nicky) Mathews, Milton, Fla; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry (Annette) Stertzbach of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and James (Lynda) Wickline of Agusta, Ga; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A celebration of George's life will be held, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the United Methodist Church, Wilmot. Interment will be made in Green Lawn Cemetery, Wilmot. Friends may call at the church from 10 to 12 prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Extension West, Cuyahoga Falls, Oh 44223 Our family would like to thank the entire staff of Mulberry Gardens and Harbor Light Hospice for their love and excellent care. You may sign the guest book at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com
