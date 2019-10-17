|
George Fulton
born in Canton, Ohio, to the late John and Catherine Fulton, passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2019.
George was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lou, of 55 years, sisters, Mary Catherine Weber and Margaret Baughman and brother, John Fulton. He is survived by daughters Darcie McFarren (Bruce), Susan Mahon, Beth Fetters, and Jill Fulton. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Brittney, Meghan, Mitchell, Zack, Sarah and Sam and a great-grandchild, Tristan.
George was a family man, life long educator and counselor, retired from Canton South High School and Catholic Community Services of Stark County. He is also credited with developing the Samaritan Table in conjunction with Community Services and the Basilica of St. John the Baptist. George had a lifelong love of sports and was an accomplished athlete in basketball, tennis, and golf. George graduated from St. John's High School, Kent State University with a bachelors and masters degree in education/guidance counseling and administration and a licensed professional clinical counsellor. He was a World War II Army veteran and served in the U.S. Coast guard following high school graduation. George was recognized by numerous professional organizations for excellence in counseling and education, as well as athletics. On an athletic note, he was inducted into the Kent State University Hall of Fame in 1988 and inducted into the Senior Olympic Hall of Fame. He was loved and will be deeply missed by many family and friends. The family would like to thank Bethany Nursing Home and Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care.
Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist for a Mass of Christian Burial with the Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist Food Pantry. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019