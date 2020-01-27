|
|
George G. Dey
Born in Canton, Ohio, February 15, 1932, son of George and Eva Dey. Served 4 years in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman, including a tour of duty with the 3rd Marine Air Wing during the Korean War. Later became afilliated with the Canton/186.38Akron Naval Reserve units as a Medical Service Corps Officer, retiring in 1979. He majored in Biology at Ohio State University and received his Masters Degree in Education and biology at Kent State University. He taught biology and physiology at McKinley and Timken High Schools and retired in 1989 after serving 30 years. He was voted McKinley High School Teacher of the Year by the Future Teachers of America Club in 1962. Member of the American Legion Post # 44, Lincoln High School Alumni Assoc., Stark County and Ohio Retired Teacher's Associations. He served as a volunteer at St. Joseph Care Center in Louisville with his special friend, Theresa Weisand. Preceded in death by his wife, Maria Dey in 2004. Survived by his son, and daughter-in-law, George and Christina Dey and daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Jim Townsend; grandsons, Matthew and Jared and great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10 am at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be (Tomorrow) Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Schneeberger Funeral Home from 4-6 pm. To sign the online guest book, visit our website at:
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Jan. 27, 2020