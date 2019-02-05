|
George G. Mitcheal 1928-2019
Together Again
Age 90 of Massillon passed away on February 3, 2019. He was born on August 07, 1928 to the late Gust and Bertha Mitcheal. He was a graduate of Washington High School. He married Mary Lou Lovette on October 25, 1948 and they shared 54 years together until her passing on January 12, 2002. George served his country in the U.S Army and played baseball for the U.S. Army Team. He worked for Republic Steel for over 40 years until his retirement and was also courier for Brewster Family Pharmacy until he was 85. George played softball until he was 60 years old and was inducted into the Fast Pitch Hall of Fame. George was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon and was a member of the former Moose Lodge 481 of Massillon. George was someone who never knew a stranger and will be remembered as a devoted and loving, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.
George is survived by his children, Bob (Joyce) Mitcheal, Greg (Mary Ann Frailly) Mitcheal, and Debra (Scott) Hannum; his grandchildren, Christine (Scott) Wells, Lisa (Matt) McCullough, Jeremy Hannum, James Hannum, and Joshua (Tiffany) Frailly; his great-grandchildren, Marlee Hannum, Isabella Wells, Brayden and Landon Frailly. In addition to his wife and parents, George was preceded in death by two brothers; four sisters; and his granddaughter, Patricia Frailly.
A Celebration of George's life will take place on Thursday, February 07, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. at St Paul's Lutheran Church 127 Cherry Road NE, in Massillon . The family will receive friends from 11-12 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon before processing to the church. Donations in George's memory can be made to Harbor Light Hospice – 207 Portage Trail – Ext West, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2019