George H. Ayers
1939 - 2020
George H. Ayers

Age 80, of Canton died Monday, June 15, 2020 in his home following an extended illness. Born August 2, 1939 in Waynesburg, Ohio to the late William H. Sr and Isabelle C. (Wymer) Ayers. He was a Canton South resident most of his life and retired from Sohio/BP after 40 years of service. George enjoyed working in his yard was an avid outdoors man and a huge New York Yankees fan. Preceded in death by his stepfather, Dewey Lewton; a daughter, Shelley Rhoades; a brother, William Ayers Jr. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy (Sullivan) Ayers; two daughters and sons-in-law, Dawna and Mike Otero, Lisa and Rick Jarvis; three sons and daughters-in-law, George H. Ayers II, John and Michelle Ayers, Allan and Angela Brown; 14 grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Clarence Flowers; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Marge Ayers, Harold and Kathy Lewton; many nieces and nephews.

All services will be private with interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 17, 2020.
June 16, 2020
George was a very special person, the life of a party. He will be missed by many but never forgotten. Nancy and family, we send our prayers and sympathy to all of you. Joe & Dorene Skirtich
Dorene Skirtich
Friend
