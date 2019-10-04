Home

George H. Tsepas


1941 - 2019
George H. Tsepas Obituary
George H. Tsepas

died on September 24, 2019 in Canton Ohio at the age of 77. Born October 1, 1941 in the small town of Stratos of Etoloakarnania state of Greece. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. His unsettling spirit drove him to Athens to study as a mechanic for foreign cars. He left Greece at a young age to pursue his luck in the North American continent. His first stop was in Montreal Canada in the 1960's where he worked for VW. After a few successful years he moved to the United States - Canton Ohio where he was employed for many years by Ron Peterson's Volkswagen. In 1973, he traveled to Greece and married Aglaia Platania. They resided in North Canton and had two daughters, Marina born in 1974 and Angela born in 1977. Being a hard worker, he opened his own business "George's Foreign Car Service" in 1978 and successfully ran it until the end of 2015 when he was diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson's disease. His health deteriorated those last four years and he succumbed to lung failure. George will always be remembered as conscientious, honest and a self-made businessman. His life path was admirable leaving his small town in Greece to fulfill his dream in the United States. Greek music was his passion which he shared with so many friends from the community.

He is survived by his daughters Marina and Angela Tsepas, and two granddaughters Iris and Cleo.

A private funeral service was held on Monday, September 30th at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, with Father Nicholas Halkias officiating and burial at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2019
