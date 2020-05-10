George Hopkins Jr.
53, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born in Canton on October 24, 1966 and was an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Hopkins and his nephew, Willie Ochsenbine. George leaves his children, Dillon Gray and Sierra Hopkins; father and stepmother, George Sr. and Patsy Hopkins; mother, Peggy Snyder; sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Todd Ochsenbine; nephew,Todd Ochsenbine; niece, Ashley Ochsenbine and great niece, Autumn Fletcher.
In honoring his wishes, George will be cremated and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.