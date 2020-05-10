George Hopkins
1966 - 2020
George Hopkins Jr.

53, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born in Canton on October 24, 1966 and was an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Hopkins and his nephew, Willie Ochsenbine. George leaves his children, Dillon Gray and Sierra Hopkins; father and stepmother, George Sr. and Patsy Hopkins; mother, Peggy Snyder; sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Todd Ochsenbine; nephew,Todd Ochsenbine; niece, Ashley Ochsenbine and great niece, Autumn Fletcher.

In honoring his wishes, George will be cremated and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire Hopkins family. I will keep you all in my prayers. God Bless!
Tracy Ambrose
May 10, 2020
love and prayers to my Aunt and Uncle Hopkins and my Aunt Peggy for my cousin George. And Amy and Todd I love and prayers for you guys.
Bobbie
Family
May 10, 2020
My condolences to George, patsy and peggy and the entire Hopkins family! God bless you all!!
Wayne lawson
Family
