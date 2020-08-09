George J. Caprita, Sr.
67, passed away on August 7, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1952 the son of George Caprita and Betty (Caprita) Ware. George proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Danner Press. He enjoyed watching and playing sports. George had many achievements but his greatest was his love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his father. George is survived by his mother and step-father, Betty and Roland Ware; son, George Caprita, Jr.; daughter, Katherine Caprita; and other relatives and friends.
