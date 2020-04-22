Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
George J. Cooney Jr.


1943 - 2020
George J. Cooney Jr. Obituary
George J. Cooney, Jr.

Age 76, of Mineral City, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born May 30, 1943 in Canton, a son of the late George J. and Ann (Chorey) Cooney, Sr. and had been a Waynesburg resident most of his life, moving to Mineral City in 2013. George was a truck driver for H & H Carriers and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morges. He was a 1961 graduate of Canton South High School and Honorably served the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Sheryl Cooney, on June 28, 1993; and a sister, Mona Jean Cooney. He is survived by three daughters and one son, Sherri (Harold) Ixos, Mona (Jeffrey) Essig, Ann (Ben) Ellington, and Michael (Lisa) Cooney; one sister, Betty Ryba; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Due to health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held Thursday in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Morges with Rev. Mark Marcoaldi officiating. There will be no public visitation. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements.

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Apr. 22, 2020
