Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
George J. Cristia


1928 - 2019
George J. Cristia Obituary
George J. Cristia "Together Again"

age 91 of Jackson Twp., passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. He was born May 7, 1928, in Canton the son of the late Paul and Mary (Dan) Cristia. George was a veteran of World War II serving the U.S. Army. He later joined the U.S. Navy serving with the Seabees. George had worked for Great Lakes Construction and later became self employed heavy equipment operator. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Massillon K of C, Massillon VFW #3124, and Sons of Herman. He was a life member of the Operating Engineers Local # 18 joining in 1950.

George is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Laurie Cristia; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Carl Diuk; granddaughter, Tina (Greg) Hockensmith; grandson, George Young; great-grandchildren, Megan, Nathan and Andrew Hockensmith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda who died in 2004; four brothers and four sisters.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m.in the Chapel at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank George's neighbors, friends at Dillon's and Sons of Herman for the great time over many years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sons of Herman, 1994 Deermont Ave. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home -

Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Nov. 19, 2019
