GEORGE JOSEPH ALBRIGHT
1944 - 2020
George Joseph Albright

passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. George was born on the family farm in Waynesburg, Ohio, on November 27, 1944, to the late Mary Ellen (Dickerhoff) and John Clement Albright. After graduating in 1963 from Sandy Valley High School, George served honorably in the United States Navy from 1964 to 1968 as an aircraft mechanic aboard the USS Randolph and USS Independence. George attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and worked as a mechanic for a private airline in the late 1960s. He was also employed by Colfor, U.S. Chemical and Plastics, the Laurels of Massillon and Giant Eagle. George will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and hardworking man who gave all he had no matter the job. His patient and caring heart, kindness towards animals, especially his son's dog ax, and sense of humor will be greatly missed. George loved music and barbershop singing and was formerly a member of the Hall of Fame Corus.

George was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Elizabeth who died as an infant; his brother, Clement, his brother, Martin; and sister-in-law, Esther (Felton); his brother, Glenn; and his aunts and uncles. George is survived by his wife of 39 years and 49 weeks, Margaret (Martin); his son, Matthew Joseph; his daughter, Ann Marie; his brother, John and sister-in-law, Jody of Waynesburg; his sister-in-law, Vicky Albright (Faiello) of Louisville; and many nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist in Canton, Ohio, and George was laid to rest at Saint John Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2020.
