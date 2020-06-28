George Kenneth "Kenny" Dixon
age 63 of Canton passed away Thursday June 25, 2020 at Aultman hospital following a sudden illness. He was born August 4, 1956, in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George T. and Helen (Prevatt) Dixon. Kenny graduated from Great Valley High School. Kenny was a loving husband, devoted father, and adored Pop-pop, and was a strong and steady leader for his family. He spent his life as a successful entrepreneur and businessman in Canton which allowed him to travel all over the world. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved hunting, trapping, and fishing with his friends and his two sons. He was also a hockey fanatic, a lifelong Philadelphia Flyers fan, and enjoyed watching his sons play. His sons remember him as a humble and quiet listener, always eager to lend an ear or a hand.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his brother Tommy Dixon. He is survived by his loving wife Kristen Dixon, his sons Matthew and Michael Dixon, and his granddaughter Maggie. Kenny will be truly missed.
Family and friends may call Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while visiting. Masks are recommended and will be provided if needed. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Warstler Cemetery with Fr. Edward Beneleit officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made in Kenny's name to the American Heart Association or the Stark County Police K9 Association. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.